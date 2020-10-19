Robert Marion
Robert E. Marion died October 14, after a devastating stroke.
Bob, as many called him, was born in Ithaca, NY where generations of Marions farmed and ran family businesses. He was raised in Dryden where he began farm work himself on his Grandpa Carpenter's at age 11. He is predeceased by parents Russell and Doris Marion as well as brother Jimmy and sister Marie Sampson, as well as his wife Kay (Maybury) of 48 years. His twin, Ronnie learned to walk and ride bicycle because Bob loved to share adventures. They enjoyed a good ferris wheel ride together when they could too! Family travels and hunting expeditions were some of his favorite activities and he loved spending time with the family dogs.
Bob's warm laugh, hard work and overcoming spirit will be missed by family and friends. He is survived by siblings Ron Marion of Cortland and Eleanor & Hal Mahony of Long Island and daughters and sons in laws Steve & Yvonne Vonderweidt, Yolanda Richardson, and Jeremy & Lori Herzog. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Roary and Angelique Richardson, Jaylam Johnson, and André, Callisthène, Arielle and Jeannette Vonderweidt, one aunt, several cousins and countless nieces and nephews.
Robert graduated from Dryden High School. He was an active man who liked to bowl and play beep baseball for the blind. From childhood, likely in part due to the family owned Big Top dance hall, Bob had a love of music and dancing.
The house on Slaterville Rd, boasted trophies from hunting seasons over several decades and later a regulation sand volleyball pit with large lights he built himself.
Nearly 30 years Bob served Ithaca College, whether painting ball fields, raising giant Christmas trees or doing what the crews called, "pickin' and grinnin'." After he retired he generously and regularly mowed the church lawn. When his vision dimmed further still he cheerfully greeted fellow congregants at the door with their bulletin on Sunday mornings.
Perseverance and the ability to love deeply were some of his greatest strengths. Although he only knew impaired physical vision his problem solving and foresight could be astounding! His legacy as an outdoorsman, storyteller and hard worker with an ardent faith in God steered him through many a tough time and will continue to challenge us now that he is gone.
Donations in his honor can be made to Family Life Network, Meals on Wheels of Tompkins County or your local county, Finger Lakes Land Trust, or Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Arrangements are still being made but inquiries can be sent to any of his daughters. We hope to set up an online gathering to celebrate his life October 30th 2020.
