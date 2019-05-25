|
Robert P. "Bobby" Williams
Ithaca - Robert P. "Bobby" Williams, age 33, of Ithaca, NY passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, NY surrounded by his family.
Born June 2, 1985 in Ithaca, NY, he was raised by grandparents, Arlene Williams and the late Roger Gardner. Prior to graduating from Lansing High School, Bobby was a wrestler, played football and track and field; later he became a golfer with his grandfather. Bobby was very outgoing, funny, a bright spirit, the life of the party and hard headed (LOL). He was always willing to help someone in need either by doing or knowing someone who could help. Bobby was very family oriented, a loving father who always put his children first, a good brother and great uncle.
Bobby is survived by his grandmother, Arlene Williams of Groton, NY; father, Douglas Williams of Syracuse, NY; children, Brennan, twins, Chase and Alden, Kameron, Jackson, Aliyah and Bella; sisters, Jessica (Richie) Bower of Groton, NY and Amber Williams of Ithaca, NY; uncles, Glenn (Kathy) Williams of Louisville, KY and Greg Williams of Groton, NY; aunt, Debbie Campbell of Spencer, NY; girlfriend, Chelsea Kuss and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews , cousins and many friends.
A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 beginning at 11 am in Myers Park,
Pavilion E. Non-resident parking is $5 per car. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 25, 2019