Robert S. "Bob" Miller



Ithaca - Robert S. "Bob" Miller, 95, of Ithaca, passed away peacefully at his residence on April 4, 2019. Born on July 4, 1923, in Binghamton, NY, he was the son of the late Erie J. and Helen O. (Kirkendall) Miller. Bob graduated from Ithaca High school where he applied his athleticism in several varsity sports. A member of the Seal and Serpent fraternity, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Cornell University. He joined the U.S. Army Air Force, in 1942, becoming a second lieutenant and training pilots to fly B-17 and B-29 bombers until the end of the war in 1945.



On December 23, 1949, he married the love of his life, Carolyn R. MacDaniels at the First Unitarian Church of Ithaca. She was his north star for 44 years until her death in 1994. Bob owned and managed the Erie J. Miller Chrysler Plymouth Dealership in Ithaca, selling the business in 1979 and becoming a commercial realtor.



Bob and Carolyn had an endless curiosity about the world, opening their home to more than a dozen foreign students on Rotary exchanges or attending Cornell. Their generosity to those students nurtured life-long friendships. Bob traveled to Europe many times and went as far as Australia, Bosnia, China, Jordan, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates to visit family and friends. Bob's warmth and generosity extended to his community. He served the Ithaca Town Board and other municipal committees, while supporting environmental, and humane organizations, including the Finger Lakes Land Trust.



Bob was a gifted pianist and trombone player, a skilled woodworker, and an accomplished golfer. He enjoyed boating, sailing, swimming at the family's cabin on Cayuga Lake, where he was a familiar sight cruising in his motorboat, the "Blue Heron". He was a lifelong member of the Ithaca Yacht Club.



Bob is survived by his three children, Janet Miller (Stephen Kontos) of Coronado, CA, Stephen (Rosalie) Miller of Dallas, TX, Nancy Miller-Randall (Jeffrey Randall) of Rochester, NY; and his grandchildren, Olivia (David) Moore, Carter Miller, Lindsey Randall, and Carolyn Randall and his sister Ruth Babiy of Glen Mills, PA.



A Celebration of Bob's life will be held at the beginning of the summer. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to The Salvation Army of Ithaca, NY at https://empire.salvationarmy.org/EmpireNY/ithaca. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bangsfuneralhome.com. Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary