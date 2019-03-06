|
|
Robert Samuel Summers
- - Robert Samuel Summers, age 85, died peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Waveny Care Center in New Canaan, Connecticut. Robert (Bob) was born on September 19th, 1933, in Halfway, Oregon, to Orson and Estella Summers. In 1955, he earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Oregon in Eugene. During his senior year, he was student-body president and a member of the "Senior Six" of Phi Beta Kappa. In his sophomore year, Bob befriended Margaret Kopp, an employee in the dean's office. She introduced him to her daughter, Dorothy, who was also an undergraduate at the university.
Bob and Dorothy were married in Eugene on June 14, 1955. Later that year they moved to England, where Bob studied as a Fulbright Scholar at the University of Southampton. In 1956, he enrolled at the Harvard University Law School in Cambridge, Mass. Upon earning his L.L.B. degree from Harvard, Bob returned to Oregon, where he practiced law for two years with King, Miller, Anderson, Nash, and Yerke in Portland. In 1960, he joined the faculty of the University of Oregon Law School, where he taught for eight years. During the academic year 1964-65, Bob was a Visiting Research Fellow in Legal Philosophy at The Queen's College in Oxford, England.
In 1965, Bob co-authored his first book with Charles Howard, titled Law, Its Nature, Functions, and Limits, and published by Prentice Hall. In 1969, Bob, Dorothy, and their five children moved to Ithaca, N.Y., where Bob joined the faculty at the Cornell University Law School. In 1976, he was named the William G. McRoberts Professor of Research in the Administration of Law. Bob would spend 42 years on the Cornell faculty, teaching his last class on December 1st, 2010.
Over his career, Bob wrote or co-authored more than 50 books translated into eight languages, and more than 100 published articles. His most influential book was the Uniform Commercial Code, co-authored with his friend, Professor James White of Michigan Law School.
In 1974, Bob returned to Oxford where he spent his sabbatical year lecturing at Balliol College. In later sabbaticals to Oxford, Bob was a Visiting Research Fellow at Merton College and then Exeter College, and he later spent research leaves at The Queen's College and St. John's College. In 1991 Bob was appointed the Arthur L. Goodhart Visiting Professor of Legal Science at Cambridge University in England.
Bob was also a visiting Professor of Law at many universities. He taught at the University of Sydney; the University of Vienna; the University of Warwick; the University of Michigan; and Stanford University, among many others. He lectured at many universities across the globe, including 17 in Germany alone. He was also invited to lecture at several U.S. colleges and universities. In 1983, Bob co-founded the Bielefelder Kries, an international research group of scholars from 10 countries that published two books on comparative legal method. Ten years later, the Russian government called on Bob to help draft that country's new civil code. Later, he served as an adviser to the Drafting Commission for the Egyptian Civil Code, and as principal drafter for the Code of Contract Law for Rwanda.
Bob earned many honors over his 50-year academic career. He received honorary degrees from the University of Helsinki in Finland (1990) and the University of Gottingen in Germany (1994). In 1994, he was a Festschrift honoree, the subject of a collection of essays written by 44 scholars from 12 countries honoring his scholarship, lecturing, and teaching. In addition to his prolific writing and teaching, Bob maintained a part-time law practice. In cases around the world, he was retained by top law firms for his expertise on contract law and the Uniform Commercial Code. With Jim White, he worked on the Exxon Valdez oil spill litigation in Alaska, and on the breach of warranty case on the famous Cippolone tobacco case. Bob burned the late-night oil working on these cases, with Dorothy typing his Memoranda and briefs.
Bob is survived by his wife, Dorothy, New Canaan, CT. He is also survived by son Brent and his wife Mary June, Trout Lake, WA; their children, Mariah Summers, and her husband Geoff Renaud, Austin, TX; and Bridgette, New York City; son Bill and his wife Laurie, Basking Ridge, NJ; their children, Katherine Schneider, and her husband Will Schneider, New York City; John, New York City; and Caroline, Austin, TX; son Tom and his wife Amy, San Diego, CA; their children, Chris, Philadelphia; and Brent, T.J., and Mikaela, San Diego; daughter Betsy Allehaut and her husband Benoit, New Canaan, CT; their children Clarisse and Emeline, New Canaan; son Rob and his wife Corie, Washington DC; their children Kaia, Ruby, and Eliza of Washington DC; and many friends around the world.
Donations in memory of Bob can be made to either the Robert S. Summers Student Research Assistant Fund at the Cornell University Law School, or the Robert S. Summers Scholarship Fund at the University of Oregon Law School.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 6, 2019