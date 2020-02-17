|
Robert "Butch" Smith
Trumansburg - Robert "Butch" Smith of Trumansburg passed away at home surrounded by family on February 15, 2020 at the age of 71. Butch was born in Ithaca on October 2, 1948 a son of the late Orris and Wescena (Westbrook) Smith. He honorably served his county in the United States Army from 1966 to 1970. Butch enjoyed horseshoes, corn hole and darts, taking part in many tournaments as a life time member at Interlaken Sportsmen's Club. He was a member of several area American Legions, VFW's, and Disabled American Veterans Associations. Butch was also a member of Car Pride in Trumansburg and enjoyed his country music and live bands. Butch is survived by his companion, Jackie Ward; his children, Scott Smith, Erin Taylor-Smith and Robert Smith McComb; seven grandchildren; four great grandchild; his siblings, Sharan (Jim) Stoddard, Dawn (Don) Smith and Terry (Debbie) Smith; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ken Smith; and wife Suzy Smith. The family will be present to receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. A Funeral Service with Military Honors will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00am. Burial will be held at a later date at Frear Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Butch's memory to the Vietnam Veterans of America. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020