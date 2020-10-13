Robert W. Bart



Robert W. Bart passed away on October 9, 2020. He was born in Long Island to Bill and Dorothy Bart (deceased). Robert is survived by his wife, Margaret Bart, his adopted son, Alex Pape, Florence Bender (sister), sister-in-law Anna Comeford, brothers-in-law John Fitzpatrick and Robert (Macye) Fitzpatrick, several nieces and nephews, and best friends Art and Linda Hubert and Rick Chordash.



Bob graduated Lawrence High School (Long Island) and attended Hostra College and Ithaca College School of Music. He retired from the Ithaca Post Office.



There will be a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery on Friday October 16, 2020 at 11 AM.



Arrangements are under the direction of Herson Wagner Funeral Home.









