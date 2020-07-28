Robert Wayne Flynn
Lawrenceville, GA - Robert Wayne Flynn, age 64, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Robert is survived by; Wife: Joanne Flynn; Daughters: Kelly Flynn Perez and Tiffeny Hylton; Son: Timothy Hylton; Daughter-in-law: Krista Hylton; 3 Grandsons: Matthew, Mark & Michael. Brothers: Jim Flynn, Jack (Robin) Flynn, Brian (Luanne) Flynn, Shawn (Susan) Flynn, Ron (Erin) Flynn: Sister: Missy Flynn Riker. In addition, many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Helen Flynn.
A visitation will be held from 3:00- 7:00PM on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Highway Lawrenceville, GA 30046. (770)277-4550.
