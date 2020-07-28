1/1
Robert Wayne Flynn
{ "" }
Robert Wayne Flynn

Lawrenceville, GA - Robert Wayne Flynn, age 64, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Robert is survived by; Wife: Joanne Flynn; Daughters: Kelly Flynn Perez and Tiffeny Hylton; Son: Timothy Hylton; Daughter-in-law: Krista Hylton; 3 Grandsons: Matthew, Mark & Michael. Brothers: Jim Flynn, Jack (Robin) Flynn, Brian (Luanne) Flynn, Shawn (Susan) Flynn, Ron (Erin) Flynn: Sister: Missy Flynn Riker. In addition, many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Helen Flynn.

A visitation will be held from 3:00- 7:00PM on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Highway Lawrenceville, GA 30046. (770)277-4550.

Online condolences may be expressed at wagesandsons.com.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Wages & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Wages & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc.
1031 Lawrenceville Hwy. NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 277-4550
