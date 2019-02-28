|
Robert Wilson Parker
Ithaca - Robert Wilson Parker, 94, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. Born on October 29, 1924, he was the son of the late Frank and Ruth Talbot Parker. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Jean Castore and Vici Oshiro; and his wife, Jean Shearer Parker. He is survived by his son, William; daughter, Barbara; and granddaughter, Brittany Johnson.
Bob will be remembered for his generosity and big heart. His kindness and sense of humor will be missed. He walked the talk.
A celebration of his life will be held later in the spring.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 28, 2019