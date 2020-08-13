1/1
Roberta Dawn "Berty" (Finn) Brink
Roberta "Berty" Dawn (Finn) Brink

Fairport, NY - Fairport, NY: Roberta "Berty" Dawn (Finn) Brink, 79, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 24, 2020.

She leaves behind her daughter, Penny Lee (Menzies) Wheeler and husband Terry; son, Jeffrey Leon Menzies and wife Jamie; stepdaughter, Tammy Eleanor Brink and fiancé Boyce White; Grandchildren, Noel Nicole Menzies Baylor, Sean Gregory Burke, Dakota Brandon White, Ryan Thomas Stone, Rex Allen White, Lauren Rachel Menzies, Kevran Leon Menzies; Brother, Everette Russell Finn, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Thornton Brink 1999, parents Howard James Finn and Rachel Madeline (Corey) Finn both in 1991, siblings, Robert Rollo Finn 1939, Judy Mae (Finn) Armstrong 1981, Marie Florence (Finn) Gums 2010, Darlene Bonnie Finn 2018.

On August 22nd, 2020 a graveside service will be held @ Calvary Cemetery, 636 Five Mile Drive, Ithaca NY @ 11:00 AM. Following the graveside service, a Celebration of Life will be held @ Myers Park in Lansing, NY Pavilion E @ 12:30 PM.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17, 2020.
