Roberta Irene Woodman
Brooktondale - Roberta Irene Woodman formerly of Brooktondale, N.Y, and Ithaca passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 16, 2019 in Moravia, N.Y.
Roberta was born in Portland, Maine, in October 1938. She was raised along with her three brothers, and three sisters near the shore of Sebec Lake, in Sebec Village, Piscatiquis county in Maine. Roberta graduated from Higgins Classical Institute in Charleston, Maine in June 1956. She attended the University of Maine at Orono where she studied Nursing Sciences.
In 1958 she was married to C. Donald Woodman, Jr. for 17 years and they had seven children. She would later go on to complete her degree in Nursing, as well as an Associates degree in Fine Arts and a Bachelors Degree in Business.
Roberta was an avid volunteer. She worked with others to establish a food give away program. She was the founding force behind the 4-H group The Brooktondale Busy Beavers. She was a Board Member for the Brooktondale Community Center, and she regularly baked pies, and worked to crochet, and sew quilts for the annual apple festival and Christmas Country store. Along with her children, she volunteered for the centers summer day camp program. Roberta was a great conversationalist and always had time to listen to others and she enjoyed talking with everyone that she met. She pursued her love for photography, and her photos were recreated in watercolor paintings by life partner Don Lowe. Her daily goals were Compassion, Love and Kindness.
Roberta is predeceased by her parents Burgess S. Preble and Annie E (Saulmer). Her two sons, C. Daniel Woodman and C. David Woodman. Her Partner in Happiness and the Love of her Life, Don Lowe. Two brothers Stanley Preble and Bruce Preble. One sister Sharon Graves and her former husband C. Donald Woodman, Jr.
Roberta is survived by her five children; C. Donald Woodman III (Barbara Driscoll), Daughters Deborah and husband Dan Dauner, Diane Woodman, Donna Sebastian and husband Everett. Her son Christopher D. Woodman. Eleven Grandchildren: Bethany Woodman, Jeremy (Heidi) Woodman, Dia'Mond Woodman, Dakoda Dauner (Nick Peña), Dustin Dauner, Durand (Katherine) Dauner, Arielle Wright (Chris Sotherden), Aleena (Davis) Culver, Garrette WoodmanHouse, John Michael Sebastian and Courtenay Sebastian. Three Great Grandchildren; Mason Woodman, Rowen Dauner and Raelynn Woodman. One brother Richard (Jeanette) Preble. Two sisters Carey Carey, and Elizabeth Peterson and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Roberta loved her family very much and she will be dearly missed by all.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 17, 2019