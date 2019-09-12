Services
Lansing Funeral Home
32 Auburn Road
Lansing, NY 14882
(607) 533-8600
Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Greensprings Natural Cemetery Preserve
293 Irish Hill Road
Newfield, NY
Robin Kay (Goetz) Wharton


1961 - 2019
Robin Kay (Goetz) Wharton Obituary
Robin Kay (Goetz) Wharton

Ithaca - Robin Kay (Goetz) Wharton, 58, a resident of Ithaca, NY, for the past three years, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Robin lived most of her life in Stevensville and Bridgman, Michigan. She is a 1980 graduate of Lakeshore High School Special Education Class in Stevensville. A highlight of her senior year, Robin won the first place trophy on the Lakeshore Special Olympics Swim Team in Michigan.

Robin is survived by her mother, Betty J. Goetz of Ithaca, NY, and a brother, Kent L. Goetz of Ithaca, NY; aunts, Joyce (Craig) Deardorff and Georgia (Ralph) Forsyth; and many cousins and friends. Preceding her in death is her father, Donald H. Goetz, and brother, David J. Goetz.

Robin had a warm compassion for her pets. The family recommends and remembrance gifts to be given to SPCA of Tompkins County, 1640 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca, NY 14850.

Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Greensprings Natural Cemetery Preserve, 293 Irish Hill Road, Newfield, NY 14867.

To share a memory, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
