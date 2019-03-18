Services
Robin Star Jones


Robin Star Jones


1959 - 2019
Robin Star Jones Obituary
Robin Star Jones

Carrabelle - Robin Star Jones, 59, of Carrabelle, died March 13, 2019. She was born September 12, 1959 in Ithaca, New York and had lived in Carrabelle for several months. Robin loved her family dearly, and her happiness was when they were together, and she could enjoy her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years Mark Jones, daughter Victoria Keisler (Patrick) & son James Mann (LaVeda) and 4 grandchildren Orian, Joshua, Ashley & Alexandra.

A Memorial Service will be with her family.Skip Young of Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services assisted the Jones family with their arrangements. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 18, 2019
