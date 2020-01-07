Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney A. Johnson Obituary
Groton - Rodney A. Johnson, 76, of Cortland Road, Groton passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday morning, January 5, 2020.

"Rod" was born on September 1, 1943 in the hamlet of Catatonk, New York, a son of the late Charles Johnson and Beulah L. Benjamin Johnson who survives him.

After graduating high school, Rod, who loved to tinker with cars, became an auto mechanic. Many people remember him working at Charlie's Auto Repair on State St., Ithaca with his father Charlie and brother Randy. He worked there for over 20 years and then went to work at Cornell University for 10 years until he retired.

A classic car and hot rod enthusiast, he owned and worked on many cars throughout his career. He belonged to most of the local car clubs in the area and attended car shows throughout the area. He also loved to deer hunt and did archery.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Elaine Scheffler Johnson at home. His mother, Beluah of Montour Falls. His children, Rodney Johnson Jr. of Trumansburg, Kevin Johnson of Willeysville, Kim Ward of Newfield, Stanley Tucker of Winchester, VA and Mel Tucker, III of Locke. His grandchildren, Tonya Ward, Devin Ward, Brandy Limehouse, Billy Ward, Michael Rose and Erika Rose. Also several great-grandchildren and his siblings, Randy Johnson of Montour Falls, Dennis Johnson of Magnolia, TX, Yvonne Capogrossi of Newfield and Yvette Baccile of Horseheads. As well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his father, he was pre-deceased by a son, Wayne in 1989, a brother, Charles and a sister, Shirley.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11th, 12:00 p.m. at the Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 Williams St., Groton with Pastor Sam Neno officiating. Interment will follow in West Groton Rural Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the West Groton Cemetery, c/o Mary Twigg, 615 West Groton Rd., Groton, NY 13073 or the Cortland Co. SPCA, 879 McLean Rd., Cortland, NY 13045.

Online condolences may be left at www.zirbelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
