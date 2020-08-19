Rodney F. Phillips



Locke - Rodney F. Phillips, 87, formerly of Locke, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the Groton Community Health Care Center.



Mr. Phillips was born March 17, 1933 in Scott, NY, a son of the late Otis and Flora (Wells) Phillips. He was married for 47 years to Althea (Sutliff) Phillips, who predeceased him in 2018. A life-long area resident, he had been employed as a manager for Agway in Coxsackie and Cortland for 15 years, and later drove truck for Stafford Chevrolet in Dryden . Rodney was a member of the Dryden and Lake Como Sr. Citizens, and a past member of the Board of Trustees of the North Lansing Cemetery Association and Dryden Fire Police.



He is survived by their eleven children: Mari-Lou Paul (Greg) of New Hartford, Geri Lockwood (Albert) of Groton, Carline Jones of Van Alstyne, TX, Lila Pierce (Doug) of Groton, Rick Phillips (Sue) of McLean, Charles Krager (Janet) of Moravia, Ronald Krager of San Antonio, TX, Elaine "Sue" Patterson (Larry) of Chambersburg, PA, David Krager of Groton, Gary Krager of Spring Branch, TX, Rosanne Allen of Eaton Rapids, MI; his sisters, Jessie Eva Gridley, of Syracuse, and Pearl Barber, of Linwood, NC; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, numerous extended family members, and the light of his life, a great-great-grandson, Colby Hunt, "That's my boy!", of Groton.



He was predeceased by three daughters-in-law, Barbara Krager, Betty Krager, and Deborah Krager, son-in-law, Jeffrey Allen, his brothers, Raymond and Otis, and by his sister Elva Phillips.



Friends may call at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 103 Lincoln Ave., Groton, on Friday, August 21, from 5-7 pm. Funeral services, followed by burial in North Lansing Cemetery, will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Groton Fire Department Ambulance Fund or to the New Testament Church of Peruville.









