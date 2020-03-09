|
Rodney W. Parker, Sr.
Dryden - Rodney W. Parker, Sr., age 73, of Dryden, NY passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Cortland Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born March 4, 1947 in Ithaca, NY he was the son of the late Ward and Evelyn Rumsey Parker. Rod was a heavy equipment operator for NYS DOT for 37 years prior to his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and mowing the lawn, anything to be outdoors and in the sun. He loved spending time with his family and his many friends. He was a faithful patron of the Dryden Veteran's Memorial Home.
Rod is survived by his wife of 34 years, Lee Ann Bailey Parker at home; daughters, Molly Parker (fiance' Shawn Mix) and Laura Diedrickson (Zachery); granddaughter, Maycee Mix; and sister, Sharon Parker Burke of New Port Richey, FL.
At Rod's request there will be no formal service or calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held later this spring and will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dryden Veteran's Memorial Home Building Fund, 2272 Dryden Rd., Dryden, NY 13053. Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020