Rodney W Russell
Berkshire - Rodney W. Russell, 57, passed away on Sept. 9, 2019. Although his brilliant light has been extinguished, the memories of his loving dedication to his family and community will remain forever in our hearts.
Rodney is survived by his parents: Richard N and Gaynor Russell, his wife, Melinda (Case) Russell, his children: Matthew (Erin) Russell, Janelle (Patrick) Hazelton, Melinda's daughter, whom he loved as his own, Shania Armstrong, his grandchildren: Jolin and McKinley Russell, Atticus and Reese Hazelton, brothers: Richard (Penny), Michael, Mark (Michelle Evans) Russell and sister, Robin Sweet. His mother-in-law, Sandy Case and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. His father-in-law Clayton Case and brother-in-law Ron Sweet, predeceased him.
Rodney graduated from Dryden High School and has been an employee of the Town of Caroline Highway Dept. He has been a long-time member of the Berkshire Fire Dept. (former Assistant Chief), currently serving as a Commissioner and also very active with the BFD Ambulance. He was a dedicated, loyal and caring individual who could often be found mowing or plowing for someone else. He loved asphalt modified racing and eating clams! The recent family clambake attended by so many of his friends sure brought him a ton of happiness.
On Sunday, Sept. 15th, Rodney's family will receive friends at the Berkshire Fire Station from 12 until 2:45 pm. A Funeral Service will be held there at 3 pm followed by burial in the Evergreen Cemetery, Berkshire..
For those wishing, kindly direct memorials in Rodney's name to the Berkshire Fire District Ambulance, PO Box 39, Berkshire, NY 13736.
MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley is assisting the family. Memories may be written in Rodney's guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 12, 2019