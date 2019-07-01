|
|
Roger D. Williams
Hector - Roger Davenport Williams, 78, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Cayuga Medical center.
Roger was born on February 3, 1941 in Warsaw NY, a son of the late Charles Dwight and Oletha (Davenport) Williams. The family moved from Leicester to Ithaca in 1956, he grew up working on the family farm.
In 1959, he enlisted in the US Navy where he served until 1963. Upon his honorable discharge, he had served on the USS The Sullivans and the USS J. Douglas Blackwood. After leaving the Navy he attended Cornell University, graduating with a Bachelor's degree. In 1969 Roger and Joyce purchased their own dairy farm in Valois, they continue to operate the farm to this day, raising beef cattle. He worked as a loan officer of USDA for 20 years. Roger was an active member of the Interlaken Reformed Church, serving in various capacities. Additionally, he was a Master Mason of the Myrtle-Jefferson Lodge #131in Montour Falls.
He leaves his wife of 59 years, Joyce VanDeMark Williams; his children; Christopher (Meng) Williams, Steve (Elizabeth) Williams, Amy (Adam) Fairhall and Dan Williams; and his grandchildren Jennifer Williams and Rachel (Daniel) Martin, Victoria and Alexzandria Wood; and his brothers Charles Williams and Jon Williams.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00m on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Interlaken Reformed Church. A Masonic ceremony will take place at 4:00pm immediately followed by a Memorial Service, led by Pastor David Leonard. Interment will be held privately at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Interlaken Reformed Church, PO Box 335, Interlaken, NY 14847 or the Myrtle-Jefferson Masonic Lodge #131, PO Box 413, Montour Falls, NY 14865.
For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home, at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 1, 2019