Roger Jordan
Speedsville, NY - Roger D. Jordan, 81, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 6, 2020. Roger was predeceased by his parents, Faye and Kathryn (Dalola) Jordan; five siblings, Violet, Gloria, Dickie, Bob and Charlotte; brother-in-law, Larry Stevens. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol Jordan; five children and their spouses, Randy and Becky Jordan, Dennis and Laurie Jordan, Kevin and Tami Jordan, Patrick and Janet Jordan, Chris and Barbara Jordan; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Faye "Junior" and Becky Jordan, Delores "Duckie" Compton, Shirley and Dick Andreas, Art and Bonnie Jordan, Trudy and Chuck Morse; two sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Alice "Tizzy" Jordan, Sandy and Bruce Rightmyer; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Life Celebraton services will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Speedsville Park - bring lawn chairs. Rev. Phil Jordan, officiating. Burial will be in the Speedsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday Evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Speedsville Community Center. Please note: All State and social distancing guildelines are to be followed. In stead of flowers, please make memorial contributions to SCHA - Bell reconstruction Fund, C/O Denise Liddington, 12620 Route 38, Berkshire, NY13736. Family is being assisted by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to Roger's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
