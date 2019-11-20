Services
Ronald Maycumber
Ronald A. Maycumber Sr.


1964 - 2019
Ronald A. Maycumber Sr. Obituary
Ronald A. Maycumber Sr.

Ronald A. Maycumber Sr., 55, died unexpectedly on November 14, 2019, in Ithaca, NY. He was born May 16, 1964, in Ithaca, the son of the late Robert D. Maycumber Sr. and Mary J. (Happel) Maycumber.

Surviving members of his family include his son, Ronald A. Maycumber Jr. and his wife, Meighan E. Maycumber; his daughter, Sara J. (Maycumber) Lisk and her husband, Brandon B. Lisk; 3 brothers, Robert D. Maycumber Jr. and his wife, Penni L. Maycumber, David C. Maycumber and his wife, Debbie M. Maycumber, Kenneth M. Maycumber; many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be public, date is to be determined. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating to the "In Loving Memory of Ron Maycumber Sr." fundraiser on GoFundMe.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
