Services
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
(607) 387-8151
Ronald Davis


1949 - 2020
Ronald Davis Obituary
Ronald Davis

Ithaca - Ronald Davis of Ithaca passed away at Cayuga Medical Center on January 13, 2020 at the age of 70. The family will be present to receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. Military Honors will be held at the funeral home at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ron's memory to the Vietnam Veterans of America. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
