Ronald E Switzer Sr.



Citrus Heights, CA - Ron Switzer passed away on September 16th 2020 unexpectedly due to complications of a stroke. Ron was born to France Eva and Charles Switzer on October 24th 1950. Ron's father Charles was tragically killed when Ron was less than 6 months old which left a lasting wonder and sadness in his life, Ron's mother Eva remarried Dana Rumsey of Enfield a few years later and Ron would grow up and spend the majority of his life in Enfield.



Ron had an absolute love for fishing on Cayuga lake, Camping and Riding his Harley's as well as building his own vehicles from the ground up. Ron had his hands in many different things such as volunteering for the Enfield Volunteer Fire Co. Ron was also the Boy Scout leader for the infamous Enfield Troop 50. Ron touched a lot of lives in his working days as well, Ron worked many years at Borg Warner in Lansing. Later in life Ron moved away from the "overtaxed" NY and went to California Ron loved life out there he worked for a company Called Aerojet Rocketdyne and just loved the weather and the people.



Ron was predeceased by his father Charles Switzer, Mother Frances Eva Rumsey, Stepfather Dana Rumsey, Brother Dan Rumsey, Ex Wife's Sarah, Trudy and Girlfriend Lee. Ron is survived by his two children Shannon Nelson and Ron Jr (Tiffany), both live in TX. One brother John Switzer in Arizona and two Sisters Dianne Smith and Dawn White (Jerry) both of NY. He was also survived by his loving girlfriend Susan Gunter of California who took good care of him after his motorcycle accident and kept him on the straight and narrow. He also left behind two adorable dogs Turbo and Mindy who already miss him greatly.



There was a very small service in California and he will be cremated, his ashes will be interred in Reading Center, NY next to his father and ex-wife Sarah. Any person wishing to make a donation in his memory may do so to the Enfield Volunteer Fire Co. 172 Enfield Main Rd, Ithaca NY 14850.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store