Bartashus Funeral Home
63 Kimber St
New Philadelphia, PA 17959
(570) 277-6941
St. Clair, PA - Ronald F. Pakkala, 65 of St. Clair, PA passed away at his residence Tuesday. Born in Ithaca, NY December 18, 1953 he was the son of the late William and Edith Pakkala.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother: Steven Pakkala and sister: June Lash.

Ron is survived by his wife of 22 years Donna Gerry Pakkala. Son: Joshua Sell and wife Marie, Pottsville; daughter: Lorie wife of Matthew Klink, Auburn, NY. 7 Grandchildren: one great grandson. Brothers: William Pakkala, Newfield, NY and Sherman Brown and wife Nancy, Conklin, NY. Nephews: Jason and Leif Pakkala

Prayer services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, PA is in charge of arrangements
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
