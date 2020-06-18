Ronald June



Ithaca - Ronald June, 78, formerly of Hinesville, GA residing at 34 Jake St. Ithaca, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Ron was born in Ithaca on June 28, 1941 to the late Fred and Margaret Boom June. Ronald served in the US Marines from 1961 - 1966 and in the US Army from 1976 - 1985.



Ron was a thoughtful and loving son, brother, uncle, and husband. He was a fan of all sports, but his one true love was bowling. Ron was an avid bowler for many years and enjoyed helping with the youth bowlers in Georgia. He was also a lover of animals; especially, his little dog "Tiny" who he brought with him from Georgia.



Ronald was predeceased by his loving wife, Nobuko of 28 years, 8 brothers, Jack, Victor, Robert, Richard, Gordon, Donald, and Alfred. His sisters, Lucille June, Vera Churey, and Lorraine Supek. Surviving are his sisters, Lucy Hubble and Sandra Maxwell whom he lived with for the past several years, along with several nieces and nephews.



To honor his wishes, no funeral services will be held. Ron's remains will be laid to rest in Hinesville, Georgia alongside his wife Nobuko.









