Ronald Neri Loomis
Dedham, MA - LOOMIS, Ronald Neri, 82, formerly of New London, CT and Ithaca, NY, died peacefully, Saturday, September 26, 2020, after a brief battle with late stage prostate cancer.
Ron was born in New Britain, CT. He was the son of the late Thomas B. Loomis, and Rena N. Loomis. He attended the University of Connecticut and did graduate work at the University of Minnesota. Ron was the past Director of University Unions and Activities at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY where he lived and worked for 25 years. He was also the past president of the Cult Awareness Network. Ron was active in the College Bowl and ACUI (Association of College Unions International) while working at Cornell University, Hamilton College in Clinton, NY, and The University of Wisconsin at Madison.
Ron was a caring and social man who enjoyed being with friends and family. He was easy going and willing to help anyone in need. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed all sporting events. Watching in person events, including those of family and friends or on TV, the game's outcome was always "amazing". Later in his life he became an avid hot air balloon enthusiast, riding and chase crewing regularly. He immensely enjoyed taking in a good sunset.
He is survived by his children, Cathy Loomis Skahill, of Springfield, PA, Christine Loomis, of Randolph, MA, Thomas Loomis, of Windham, NH, and Stephen Loomis, of Orleans, MA. Ron also had 7 grandchildren: Sean, Mallory, Brandan, Chula, Jordan, Briana and Leighton
In lieu of flowers please donate in Ron's name to any of the following organizations: CommonBondz https://commonbondz.org/donate
, NAACP https://secure.actblue.com/donate/naacp-1
, National Urban League https://nul.org/donate
Services will be private at a later date.
