Ronald S. Ronsvalle
Lansing - Ronald S. Ronsvalle, 60, of Lansing, NY, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, following a brief illness.
An Ithaca native and graduate of Cornell University, Ron went on to own and operate Perfect Painters/Heritage Builders Inc., Heritage Park TownHouses, Inc. and Lansing Center Associates, Inc. He was a Certified Aging in Place Specialist, Certified Graduate Builder, Graduate Master Builder and Certified Green Professional. He was a member of the Tompkins/Cortland Builders and Remodelers Association (TCBRA), the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and Historic Ithaca. He served proudly on the Alumni Board for Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and was a sponsor of the Ithaca Softball League. He was a communicant of All Saints Catholic Church.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Maureen (Petrella) Ronsvalle; sons, Dominick and Nathaniel of Lansing and Noah (Katie) Drew of Dallas, Texas; mother, Kathryn Ronsvalle, and sister Roxanne Ronsvalle, both of Ithaca; and several cousins, special friends, and his devoted canine companion 'Miss Bailey'. He touched each of our lives in so many ways. We will miss him dearly.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Ronsvalle.
In his leisure time he enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, traveling, gardening, cruising on his motorcycle and restoring antique cars and boats. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.
Family and friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at LANSING FUNERAL HOME, 32 Auburn Road, Lansing, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church, 347 Ridge Road, Lansing, NY. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cortland, NY.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ron's memory may be directed to Canine Companions For Independence, 286 Middle Island Road, Medford, NY 11763 (www.cci.org).
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019