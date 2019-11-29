Services
Lansing Funeral Home
32 Auburn Road
Lansing, NY 14882
(607) 533-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Ronsvalle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald S. Ronsvalle


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald S. Ronsvalle Obituary
Ronald S. Ronsvalle

Lansing - Ronald S. Ronsvalle, 60, of Lansing, NY, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, following a brief illness.

An Ithaca native and graduate of Cornell University, Ron went on to own and operate Perfect Painters/Heritage Builders Inc., Heritage Park TownHouses, Inc. and Lansing Center Associates, Inc. He was a Certified Aging in Place Specialist, Certified Graduate Builder, Graduate Master Builder and Certified Green Professional. He was a member of the Tompkins/Cortland Builders and Remodelers Association (TCBRA), the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and Historic Ithaca. He served proudly on the Alumni Board for Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and was a sponsor of the Ithaca Softball League. He was a communicant of All Saints Catholic Church.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Maureen (Petrella) Ronsvalle; sons, Dominick and Nathaniel of Lansing and Noah (Katie) Drew of Dallas, Texas; mother, Kathryn Ronsvalle, and sister Roxanne Ronsvalle, both of Ithaca; and several cousins, special friends, and his devoted canine companion 'Miss Bailey'. He touched each of our lives in so many ways. We will miss him dearly.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Ronsvalle.

In his leisure time he enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, traveling, gardening, cruising on his motorcycle and restoring antique cars and boats. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at LANSING FUNERAL HOME, 32 Auburn Road, Lansing, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church, 347 Ridge Road, Lansing, NY. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cortland, NY.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ron's memory may be directed to Canine Companions For Independence, 286 Middle Island Road, Medford, NY 11763 (www.cci.org).

To share a memory, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -