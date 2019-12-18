|
Ronald W. Alexander
Dryden - Alexander, Ronald W., 83, Dryden, NY; June 2, 1936 - Dec. 14, 2019. Survived by wife Victoria Alexander; daughters Lisa Alexander, Elaine Alexander (Brian) Blaser, Kathryn Alexander, Penelope (Gabriel) Carpenter; Amy (Michael) Rhault. Grandson Stephen (Megan Swift) Foote; and 8 other grandchildren. There will be no public services at this time but a celebration of life will be held next summer. The family requests donations be made to the Tompkins County SPCA. For a full obituary and online condolences, please go to www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019