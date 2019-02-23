|
Rosa (nee Gruber) Stewart
East Amherst - Rosa (nee Gruber) Stewart, age 90, of East Amherst, NY, formerly of Lansing, NY, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Buffalo General Hospital. Rosa was a resident of Lansing for more than 60 years, and was an active parishioner at All Saints R.C. Church. She had been employed at Ithaca Gun Company before retiring.
She was the wife of the late Wellington Stewart; mother of David (Ruth) Stewart; grandmother of Erica (Sidney) Fooshee and Matthew (Jillian) Stewart; and great-grandmother of Abigail, Ashley and Mackenna.
Services were held privately for the family. If desired, memorials to Hospicare are preferred. Complete obituary and condolences at www.hampfuneral.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 23, 2019