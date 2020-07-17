Rosalie Jean (Bower) Amoroso
Ithaca - Lifelong resident of Ithaca passed away on July 14th, 2020.
Rosalie was born February 6th, 1941 to Stanley and Margaret Bower in Ithaca, NY. Rosalie began her love of dance while taking classes in her parents dance studio The Bower School of Dance. She graduated Ithaca High School in 1958 and moved to New York City where she perfected her love of dance in the American School of Ballet.
She later auditioned and joined the New York City Rockettes where she performed at Radio City Music Hall for many years.
She later returned to Ithaca where she began her family and started the Ithaca Academy of Dance. As a Dance teacher she was able to share her joy of dancing with adults and children for over 40 years. She taught hundreds of students over the years and never turned any away, even giving free instruction to those who could not afford to pay for lessons.
Her family dance studio was part of the down town Ithaca Commons area for 3 decades until a fire forced her to relocate.
She reopened at another location within 3 days refusing to let the fire stop her from continuing to teach what she loved.
Rosalie was the beloved wife of the late Carmen Amoroso. She leaves behind her children Clifford Ducey Jr. , Dr. Stephen Ducey (Jodi), Eric Ducey (Patricia) and Shanna Yalamanchili (Dr. Kennedy). Her grandchildren Stephen Jr.,Patrick, Brendan, Danielle, Meghan, Christopher, Colin, Winston, Kaia, Lincoln, Jackson, Carlysle, her beloved sister Diane and niece Leslie Ann Dysart.
A memorial service will be held at Bangs Funeral Home , 209 W. Green St. Ithaca, NY 14850, on Wednesday July 22nd. Calling hours will be from 4pm to 6pm. A funeral will be held Thursday July 23rd at Immaculate Conception Church, 113 N. Geneva St, Ithaca, NY 14850 at 10 am. Memorial Contributions can be made in Rosalie's memory to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at ASPCA.org
.