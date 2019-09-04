|
Rose Anna (Nardi) George
Silver Spring, MD - Rose Anna (Nardi) George, 100, passed away on August 30, 2019 in Silver Spring, MD. Rose was born in Ithaca on June 24, 1919. Her parents, Michael and Anita (De Petris) Nardi immigrated to the United States from Carpineto, Italy. Rose and her seven siblings resided in the family home on Park Place as children.
Rose attended Ithaca public schools. Later, she earned her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Human Nutrition from the Cornell University School of Human Ecology. Rose was commissioned as an Ensign in the Women's All-Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) of the U.S. Navy during World War II. She was stationed at the U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, IL for part of her service.
In 1944, Rose married Asa George, a native Ithacan, while both were serving on active duty in the Navy. Asa was sent to the Pacific theater after they married. Rose and Asa moved to Croton-on-Hudson, NY in 1955. They returned to Ithaca in 1986 and resided on Lexington Drive until Asa's death in 1994. Rose moved to Riderwood Village in Silver Spring, MD in 2001 and lived there for the remainder of her life.
Rose is survived by her son and his wife, Dr. Walter George (Suzanne) of Vancouver, WA. Her daughter, Margaret George McDowell and grandchildren, Katherine Ann McDowell, and Robert George McDowell (Paula), reside in Bethesda, MD. Rose's youngest child, Rosemary Theresa George, succumbed to pediatric cancer in 1961
Rose lived an active and accomplished life. She was a gifted teacher, artist, cook, and seamstress. Her family treasures the beautiful oil paintings, watercolor scenes, and Chinese brush paintings she created over the years. Rose enjoyed domestic and international travel with Asa, salmon fishing with her son, and following the Cornell wrestling and football teams. Rose will be remembered for her generosity, kindness, dedication to family, and her positive outlook on life.
Rose's family wishes to acknowledge and thank the home support caregivers from Riderwood Village who cared for Rose in her later years. Their devoted care, love, and encouragement enabled Rose to achieve her 100th birthday milestone.
Funeral services will be celebrated by Fr. Augustin Chumo on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 am at Bangs Funeral Home, 209 W Green St., Ithaca, NY. Friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service, beginning at 10 am. Burial will be held at the Calvary Cemetery. The family requests that donations be made in Rose's name to a worthy cause.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 4, 2019