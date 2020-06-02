Rose Strebel
Rose Strebel (March 20, 1927-April 19, 2020). Rose's life will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Church on Saturday, June 6 at 1 pm. The mass will be live-streamed via stcathofsiena.org beginning at 12:55 pm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there can be no public admittance to the church. For further details please visit www.bangsfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.