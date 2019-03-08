|
|
Roseanne "Rosie" Hyde
McLean - Roseanne "Rosie" Hyde, age 97, of McLean, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the Francis House in Syracuse, NY on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
She was predeceased by her twin sister, Rosemary Radford, brothers Eugene and Joseph Radford, and son-in-law, Robert Lawrence.
She is survived by her nine children: Paula Lawrence (Dave Brewer) of Newark Valley, NY; Peter Hyde (Maggie Walsh) of Locke, NY; Penny (Ernie) Incitti of Schenectady, NY;Patrick (Janet) Hyde of Minoa, NY; Robert (Doris) Hyde of McLean, NY; Peggy (Randy) Grey of Wilmington, NC; Donald (Chris) Hyde of Schenectady NY; Pamela (Dan) Signor of Locke, NY; Katie (Tom) Sherlock of Cicero, NY; 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She retired in 1986 from Cortland Memorial Hospital where she was a dedicated LPN. Afterwards, she retired from the Groton Medical Center.
Rosie spent her retirement years traveling, helping others, and spending time with family and friends.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Anthony's Church, Groton, NY, on Tuesday, March 12 at 10:30 am. A private burial will be held Wednesday in Elmira.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Francis House, 108 Michaels Ave., Syracuse, NY 13208, or the McLean Fire Dept., McLean, NY 13102.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 8, 2019