Roselyn M. Clark
1931 - 2020
Roselyn M. Clark

Lansing - Roselyn M. Clark, 89, of Lansing, NY was called to the Lord on July 18, 2020. She attended Ithaca schools and graduated in 1948. In later years she worked at Cornell University in the Space Sciences Department and traveled many times with the team to the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico.

She is predeceased by her sons, Michael D. and Kevin W. Arsenault; daughter-in-law, Pat T. Arsenault; sister, Barbara Besemer; and brother, Patrick Vredenburg.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas R. Clark, and her children, David C. Arsenault of Brooktondale, NY, Melissa Kutka (Patrick) of Glastonbury, CT, John Arsenault (Rebecca) of Dryden, NY, Sue Clark (Jim Emo) of Canisteo, NY, Rob Clark (Kelly) of New Castle, WA, and Chris Balch (Andy) of Canton, MI. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Cooper, Caleb, Riley, Ryan, Jack, and Grace; step grandchildren, Liz and Steven; and two great grandchildren, Kegan and Gavin Walker; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was a member of the Ithaca Women's Bible Study, Bethel Grove Bible Church, Women's Auxiliary of the Salvation Army, and the Red Hats. She loved spending time with family, loved all God's creatures, especially birds, and enjoyed gardening and a good sense of humor.

The family would like to thank everyone at the Evergreen House for all of their loving care of Roselyn in the last few years.

Lansing Funeral Home is assisting the family. A funeral service will not be held at this time, but a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Roselyn's name may be directed to the SPCA of Tompkins County, or Hospicare of Ithaca, NY.

To share a memory, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com.






Published in Ithaca Journal from Jul. 19 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lansing Funeral Home
32 Auburn Road
Lansing, NY 14882
(607) 533-8600
Memories & Condolences
