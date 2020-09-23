Mrs. Rosemary King Anderson



Berkshire - Mrs. Rosemary King Anderson of Berkshire, NY died unexpectedly on September 13, 2020 at the age of 74.



Rosemary is survived by her husband Robert, daughter and son-in-law Blaise and Brian Hoopes, daughter and son-in-law Rebecca and Lane Simon, daughter and son-in-law Faye and Cameron Fort, son Christopher Anderson, and seven grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, Rosemary Grace and Jack King.



Rosemary was born in Albany, NY where she and Bob were married in 1965. A year later they moved to Washington, D.C. and spent six years there before moving to Stamford, CT to raise their family. In the mid 1980's they opened Afterglow Antiques in Scotts Corners, NY. In 1992 Bob's career moved them to Cincinnati, OH, and they ultimately retired to their property Berkshire, NY in 2003. Rosemary was well loved by her many friends, neighbors and family. Everyone will miss her easy charm and quick wit.



At Rosemary's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the SPCA of Tompkins County NY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store