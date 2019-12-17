|
Roy E. VanEtten
Aberdeen, NC - September 16, 1945 ~ December 13, 2019.
Roy E. VanEtten, 74, loving husband and father, has gone home to his Lord and Savior on December 13, 2019.
Roy was predeceased by his parents, Lloyd and Hazel VanEtten; sister, Phyllis Hern; brother, Roger VanEtten. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Barbara VanEtten; 4 children, Jennifer Hayes (AZ), Boyd (Carrie) VanEtten (AL); Joseph (Tammy Thomas) VanEtten (NC), Jacob (Melissa Cordevant) Terwilliger (NC); sister, Viola (Gary Wade) Lorer (NY); brother Robert (Donna) VanEtten (NY); brother Ralph (Linda) VanEtten (NY); brother-in-law John (Phyllis) Hern (NY); 6 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Roy enjoyed doing anything mechanical and most recently built a 1934 Coupe in his garage which he loved driving. He had previously been the owner/operator of his own construction company in New York. He enjoyed building as well as remodeling homes. He was a project manager for a construction company, building Fed-Ex buildings in North Carolina. He most recently became a State-Certified Residential Real Estate Appraiser, covering counties in both North and South Carolina. What he was most proud of in his life were his children, wife and family. His precious little dog, Jewell, was his best friend and shadow. They were inseparable.
A Private Service will be planned for family on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019