King Ferry - Roy L. Shields, 77, of King Ferry, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at University Hospital in Syracuse.

Mr. Shields was born Dec. 11, 1942 in Auburn, a son of the late Harry and Anna (Mullally) Shields.

A life-long King Ferry area resident, Roy had been a self employed auto mechanic for the past 28 years, after having been employed with Honda of Ithaca for 30 years prior. Roy had been an active 63 year driver in the CNY DIRTcar Racing circuit until 2019 (as #82S), after he had been granted permission from his mother to race, at age 14. He was a communicant of Our Lady of the Lake Church of King Ferry.

Surviving are his three children: Randy M. (Cheryl) of Genoa, Joseph L. of Lansing, and Robin M. Snow (Casey) of Sherborn, Mass.; son-in-law, John Burnham of King Ferry, six grandchildren: Mackenzi, Olivia and Alexandria Shields, Will Shields, and Alexis and Tucker Burnham; great-granddaughter, Kiera Reeves, brother, Roger Shields of Locke, brother-in-law, Chet Ward of Genoa, and many extended family members.

Roy was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Karen A. (Cook) Shields on Feb. 24, 2016, by his daughter, Julie A. Burnham on May 23, 2020, by his brother, Ronald M. Shields Sr., and sister, Marcia Ward.

A private mass of Christian burial will be held for the family in Our Lady of the Lake Church. Interment will be in Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery, King Ferry.

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 pm, Sunday, June 14, at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 Route 90, Genoa. (As per NY State's most recent guidelines, all people attending must wear face masks, social distancing must be maintained, and a limit of 10 public attendees will only be allowed into the funeral home at a time).




