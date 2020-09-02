1/1
Roy R. Payne Jr.
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Roy R. Payne, Jr

Winston- Salem, NC - Mr. Roy R. Payne, Jr., age 92, of 142 Cedar Cove Lane, Winston- Salem, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Payne was born on April 04, 1928, in Danville, Virginia, to the late Roy R. Payne, Sr. and Jim Duncan Payne. He was the owner and operator of Plastic Molders, Inc in Winston-Salem, NC and was also a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. Mr. Payne was most proud that he attended Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, where he received a master's degree in mechanical engineering. During his time at Cornell University, he was a proud member of Delta Chi Fraternity, and in recent years he helped rebuild his fraternity house, The Knoll.

Mr. Payne is survived by his children, Martha Farrow, Roy Payne III (Louisa), David Payne, Sarah Payne; grandchildren, Leif Payne, Zoey Payne, Charles Zuchick; great grandchildren, Lillian Payne, Lyndsay Payne; brother, Dr. William Payne; sister, Eugenia Miles Butler; and former wife, Sally Payne.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Payne was predeceased by his sister, Patsy Payne.

Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 3 PM in Highland Burial Park with Dr. Charles Scearce officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that any donations be made to Trellis Supportive Care of Forsyth County, North Carolina.

Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Payne family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Highland Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
(434) 792-5611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved