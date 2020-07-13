Russell J. Babcock



Ithaca - Russell J. Babcock, 83, of Ithaca, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Cayuga Ridge Extended Care Center, in Ithaca.



Russell was born February 25, 1937 in Cortland, a son of Millard and Bertha (Vanduzer) Babcock, and he had resided in Groton for most of his life. Russell was employed as a mower operator with the Tompkins County Highway Department prior to retirement, and in earlier years had worked for Benson Farms in West Groton.



He is survived by his sister, Doris B. Parker of Kennesaw, GA, a brother, Donald Babcock of Cortland, several nieces and a nephew. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Steven A. Babcock, in 1999.



A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 20, in Groton Rural Cemetery.









