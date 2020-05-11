Resources
Russell L. "Russ" Ink Obituary
Brooktondale - Russell "Russ" Ink, 83, of Brooktondale, New York went to be with the Lord, Sunday, May 10, 2020. Mr. Ink is survived by his wife of 28 years, June Ink; five sons and their spouses, John and Jolene Ink, Stan and Lynn Ink, Tom and Pam Ink, Paul and Cheryl Ink, Bill and Angie Ink; four daughters and their spouses, Elaine and Ted Mago, Christine and Brian Flannigan, Doris Peterson, Shirley Ink; step-children and their spouses, Terry and John Smith, Tina Haviland, Dale and Paula Frost, Jackie and Michael McKeel; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Raymond and Harriet Ink, Marvin and Connie Ink, Huey Ink, Fred Ink; two sisters and brother-in-law, Betty Pierce, Stella and Hal Phoenix; several nieces and nephews; a special family member, Lewis Ink. Russ worked construction for most of his life and was an active member of the Caroline Center Church. Private services will be held with public services to be announced in the future. The family is being assisted by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospicare of Tompkins County, 172 E. King Road, Ithaca, NY 13840 or the Caroline Center Church, 760 Buffalo St., Caroline Center, NY 14817. Condolences may be made to Russ's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020
