Ruth Brunson
Metter, GA - Ruth Brunson, age 75 of Metter, GA formerly of Dryden, NY passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 20, 2019 after a period of declining health.
Born September 24, 1943 in Exeter, NH, she was employed with NYSEG for over 30 years, enjoyed crafts, gardening and spending time with family.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 50 years, Phillip Brunson at home; daughter, Kirsten (Michael) Clark of Dryden, NY; grandchildren, Jessica (Brandon) Manderville, Eric (Kayla) Clark and Julie (Chris) Straface; and several other extended family members. She was predeceased by her mother, Pearl Johnson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23 at 2pm in Kennedy Funeral Home in Metter, Ga. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any local SPCA. www.perkinsfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 21, 2019