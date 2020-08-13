Ruth E. Manley-Lane
Ruth E. Manley-Lane age 75, passed away peacefully at Cayuga Medical Center on August 12, 2020.
Ruthie was born in Buffalo, NY on July 4, 1945 the daughter of the late Everett and Laura (Fountain) Smith. She grew up on her family's farm in Chaumont N.Y. She graduated from Clayton central school district and went on to business school. Soon after she married and started a family living on the same farm where she grew up and then eventually moved to Trumansburg N.Y., where she happily drove school bus for 24 years. Several years later she remarried and moved to Burdett N.Y. where she would spend the rest of her years. She worked side by side with her husband building their dream home. They were able to enjoy a lot of traveling together. Ruthie had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She sang in a barbershop group for many years. She loved all holidays. Christmas and Halloween she would especially go a little overboard on. She really enjoyed making everyone happy, especially her grandchildren she loved so much.
Ruthie is survived by her husband, Calvin Lane of Burdett, NY; her children, Melissa (Chris Proper) Head of Trumansburg, Martin Manley of Trumansburg, Timothy Manley of North Carolina, and Robyn (Daniel) Griffin of Ovid; her step-children, Christine (Mark) Strait of Dundee, Tracy (Tim) Kelly of Rock Stream and Calvin "Cubby" Lane of Dundee; grandchildren; Joshua, Jeremy, Marta and Noah Head, Abigail, Andrew, Elijah and Hannah Griffin, Michael, Cassandra, Bobby and Mackenzie Strait, Tyler Kelly, Ayla, Selena, Bobby Lane, great grandchild Cooper; and the father of her children, Lawrence "Larry" Manley of Danby. Ruthie was preceded in death by her brother Eugene Smith and her "adopted mom" Peggylee Stephens.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home 23 South Street Trumansburg NY. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 11:00 am. Burial will be held at Hector-Union Cemetery following the service. Everyone is required to wear a mask.
Kindly consider a donation in Ruth's name to: Alzheimer's Association https://act.alz.org/site/Donation
