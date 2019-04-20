Services
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Brooktondale Baptist Church
Brooktondale - Ruth Irene VanPelt, age 85, was promoted to glory to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Hospicare Residence.

Born at home in Brooktondale, NY on October 17, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Lovell E. & Pearl M. Jansen Preston and wife of the late James W. VanPelt who died in 1976. She was retired from Security Mutual Insurance Co. & was a faithful member of Brooktondale Baptist Church.

Ruth is survived by a step-daughter, Patricia Lund of North Carolina; close friends, Gale Moran of Slaterville Springs, NY and Deb Pederson of Brooktondale, NY. In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was predeceased by her step-father, sister, Doris Whittington and half brothers, Paul and Harold Predmore.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Brooktondale Baptist Church with Pastor Richard Lloyd officiating. Burial will be private in Quick/Brookton Cemetery, Brooktondale, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brooktondale Baptist Church, PO Box 144, Brooktondale, NY 14817. www.perkinsfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 20, 2019
