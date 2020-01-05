Services
Ruth M. Fenner


1927 - 2020
Ruth M. Fenner Obituary
Ruth M. Fenner

Ruth M. Fenner, 92, of Auburn, passed away peacefully at the Matthew House on January 2, 2020. Ruth was born in Groton, NY on December 3, 1927 to the late Franklin and Lulu Miller Morgan. She was previously employed at Smith-Corona in the Groton and Cortland locations. Ruth loved to cook and enjoyed spending time reading and doing puzzles.

Ruth is survived by her children, Dawn (David) Becker and Douglas (Debbi) Fenner, her grandchildren, Lisa (Gary) Kratzer, Mark Barber, Jason (Amy) Fenner, Jessica (Floyd) Heath, Sonja Lamphere, Leyla Mutlu, Jeremy Fenner, Courtney (Richard) Kimball and Paige (Josh) Ferge , her 11 great grandchildren and her sister, Harriett Christiana. Along with her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Daniel K. Fenner and her daughter, Donna Schumacher. Per Ruth's wishes, services and interment will be held privately for the family. Donations in memory of Ruth may be made to the Matthew House. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
