Ruth M. Schaaf
1925 - 2020
Ruth M. Schaaf

Roanoke, VA - Ruth M. Schaaf formerly of Ithaca, NY, passed away on November 18, 2020 at Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Roanoke, VA. Born on October 5,1925 in Pennsylvania Furnace, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mabel Grace (Koch) Martin, and the wife of the late Herbert M Schaaf. She graduated from State College High School in State College, PA, in 1943. She was employed by the Pennsylvania State University and Cornell University. Ruth was a selfless and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her sister, Ada Martin of State College, PA, her children, Daniel Schaaf (Kathy Mills) of Beavercreek, OH, Charles Schaaf (Sandra) of Fredericksburg, VA, Beverly Schade (Mark) of Daleville, VA, her grandchildren, Allison Vorhis (Andrew) of Brooktondale, NY, Brian Schaaf of Atlanta, GA, Kevin Schaaf of Atlanta, GA, Marissa Schade of Greenbackville, VA, and great granddaughters, Abby and Montana Vorhis of Brooktondale, NY, and Juniper Schaaf of Atlanta, GA. Along with her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her brothers Daniel Mothersbaugh and Eugene Martin, and her daughter Stephanie Schaaf. A private memorial service will be held at a later date in State College, PA.

The family wants to express sincere gratitude for the care Ruth received at Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 3837 Brandon Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24018.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
November 24, 2020
Extremely sad for your loss, Dan and family. Such a sweet lady.
Ann & Jerry Edwards
Friend
November 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Love and prayers to the family.
Linda Entler
