Ruthann Scofield
As the sun began to rise on the morning of May 5th, 2020 an ambiance was occurring on Mecklenburg Road West. Alan Jackson's song, I'll Fly Away, could be heard softly wafting through the air and a couple of clouds appeared to be making room for something to happen. That something was Ruthann Scofield making her way to be with her husband, Bob, who had taken the same journey on November 19, 1998. The clouds closed and the echoing of "To that home on God's celestial shore…I'll Fly Away" softly faded away.
Her love for cardinals was deep. They filled her house in one form or another. She passed with family holding her hand, wearing cardinal pajamas, sleeping on cardinal sheets and listening to Alan Jackson's Christian music in her own bed…a wish she had made to her family.
Ruthann was born on August 29, 1926, to Donald and Agnes Harrington Chapman in Cayutaville, NY. She graduated from Odessa High School, married Bob Scofield, and spent most of her years as a housewife, mother, chef, seamstress, wedding cake decorator, hairstylist and much more. She and Bob were pillars of the Cayutaville Church. They put the Cute in Cayutaville! They loved singing in the church choir and listening to country-western music. Giving to others was her passion.
She was very active in the Odessa American Legion Auxiliary. The family knew when Memorial Day was near because Ruthann had everyone selling poppies and putting lilacs on the graves at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Festivities ended with a meal, much of it prepared by her.
Ruthann is survived by sons Bob, Jr., father of Doug and Tracy (Chris) Soule…and Dale (Sandra), father of Jason (Shannon), Paul and Marie (Vince) Klein,and Dale, Jr….and daughter Dolley (Lanny) Clark, mother of Jolinda (Chris) Lynch, and son, Jim (Holley) Clark as well as many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters Nathalie "Pat" Dougherty and Carolyn Thall.
She was predeceased by husband Bob in 1998, grandson Paul Scofield, sisters Helen Jean (Chubby) Lanning, Mary Jane Hodge, brothers Sonny and Mickey Chapman.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cayutaville Church, 2865 County Route 6, Alpine, NY 14805, or an organization of your choice.
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020