Sabella J. Bradley
Painted Post - Sabella J. Bradley, 84, of Painted Post, NY and formerly of Odessa, NY, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was born in Montour Falls, NY on May 30, 1936 the daughter of the late Dorinda Ryan and Richard James. On July 1, 1955, she married LaVerne Bradley. He predeceased her in 1987.
Sabella was an executive secretary at Cornell University, retiring in 1990. She lived life to the fullest. She was a world traveler, a talented seamstress, and avid quilter. She loved all her family intensely, and was especially taken with the great grandchildren or "The Greats" as she called them. Her family will miss her dearly.
She is survived by her children, Constance Sawyer of Lindley, NY, James (Mary Kay) Bradley of Rochester, NY, and Jeffrey Bradley of Baldwinsville, NY; grandchildren, Lindsay (Rick) Loucks of Painted Post, NY, Joshua (Laurie) Sawyer of Lindley, NY, Shannon (Cody) Marker of Carlisle, PA, and Haley Bradley of Rochester, NY; great grandchildren, Sawyer Lyon of Painted Post, NY, Ronnie Sawyer of Lindley, NY, and Chase Marker of Carlisle, PA; sisters, Shirley (Frank) Garton of Trumansburg, NY and Sheila Ryan (Bill Murawski) of Plymouth, MA; and by several nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Curtis Ryan.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm at Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. A private funeral service will be held by the family. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.