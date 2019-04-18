|
Samuel T. Cundy, Sr.
Spencer - Samuel T. Cundy, Sr, 70, of Spencer, died Sunday, April 14, 2019. Sam was owner of the Carquest Auto Parts franchise in Montour Falls, NY. He was predeceased by parents Samuel and Pauline (Crance) Cundy, Jr. Sam is survived by son Samuel T. Cundy, Jr., two grandsons, Joshua and Justin, two sisters, Diane (Frank) Miller and Shirley (Fred) Evans, aunt Rita Grover, uncle Ronald Cundy, nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm followed by a service at Allen-Manzer Funeral Home in Spencer. Burial will be in Hicks Cemetery, Town of Baldwin, NY.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 18, 2019