Services
Allen-Manzer Funeral Home
56 N. Main St.
Spencer, NY 14883
607-589-4900
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Allen-Manzer Funeral Home
56 N. Main St.
Spencer, NY 14883
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Allen-Manzer Funeral Home
56 N. Main St.
Spencer, NY 14883
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Cundy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel T. Cundy Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Samuel T. Cundy Sr. Obituary
Samuel T. Cundy, Sr.

Spencer - Samuel T. Cundy, Sr, 70, of Spencer, died Sunday, April 14, 2019. Sam was owner of the Carquest Auto Parts franchise in Montour Falls, NY. He was predeceased by parents Samuel and Pauline (Crance) Cundy, Jr. Sam is survived by son Samuel T. Cundy, Jr., two grandsons, Joshua and Justin, two sisters, Diane (Frank) Miller and Shirley (Fred) Evans, aunt Rita Grover, uncle Ronald Cundy, nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm followed by a service at Allen-Manzer Funeral Home in Spencer. Burial will be in Hicks Cemetery, Town of Baldwin, NY.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now