Services
Zirbel Funeral Home
115 Williams Street
Groton, NY 13073
(607) 898-3867
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Zirbel Funeral Home
115 Williams Street
Groton, NY 13073
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Zirbel Funeral Home
115 Williams Street
Groton, NY 13073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra D. "Sandy" Stone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra D. "Sandy" Stone Obituary
Sandra D. "Sandy" Stone

Groton - Sandra D. "Sandy" Stone of Old Stage Rd, Groton, NY passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born August 16, 1948 in Schuylkill, PA, she is the daughter of Elwood Calhoun of Clayton, NY and the late Hazel J. Scott Calhoun.

Having been an area resident for many years, she had been an entrepreneur with owning and operating Nanny's Cheesecakes in Groton as well as a self employed domestic engineer, serving area clients. In her earlier years she had been a care giver to local elderly. She enjoyed quilting and had a gift for fishing. She relished time spent along a dock, along a creek, or on the deck in the open wide waters. Her passion was her family and she was one to have an open door and open arms especially when it involved her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Besides her father Elwood (Kay) Calhoun, she is survived by her beloved husband of 27 years, Terry G. Stone of Groton and her children, Sherri (James) Lockwood, Hank (Vicki) Anderson, both of Groton, Richard (Jennifer) Anderson of Daytona, FL, Gary (Robin) Anderson of McLean, Scott Stone of Auburn, NY, Todd (Tammy) Stone , Lisa (Steven) Condes both of Moravia, and Tammy (Craig) Schafer of NJ. She has 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren as well as siblings, Greg (Jennifer) Calhoun of Clayton, Dawna (William) Kinne and Jeanie Calhoun both of Pulaski, NY , and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her mother she was predeceased by her brother William Calhoun and sister Mary Jane Cunningham.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, May 5, 2019 , 2-4:00 p.m. at Zirbel Funeral Home 115 Williams St., Groton and a funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6 at the funeral home at 11:00 A.M.with burial to follow in the Groton Rural Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to Sandy's guest book at www.zirbelfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now