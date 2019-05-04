|
|
Sandra D. "Sandy" Stone
Groton - Sandra D. "Sandy" Stone of Old Stage Rd, Groton, NY passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born August 16, 1948 in Schuylkill, PA, she is the daughter of Elwood Calhoun of Clayton, NY and the late Hazel J. Scott Calhoun.
Having been an area resident for many years, she had been an entrepreneur with owning and operating Nanny's Cheesecakes in Groton as well as a self employed domestic engineer, serving area clients. In her earlier years she had been a care giver to local elderly. She enjoyed quilting and had a gift for fishing. She relished time spent along a dock, along a creek, or on the deck in the open wide waters. Her passion was her family and she was one to have an open door and open arms especially when it involved her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Besides her father Elwood (Kay) Calhoun, she is survived by her beloved husband of 27 years, Terry G. Stone of Groton and her children, Sherri (James) Lockwood, Hank (Vicki) Anderson, both of Groton, Richard (Jennifer) Anderson of Daytona, FL, Gary (Robin) Anderson of McLean, Scott Stone of Auburn, NY, Todd (Tammy) Stone , Lisa (Steven) Condes both of Moravia, and Tammy (Craig) Schafer of NJ. She has 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren as well as siblings, Greg (Jennifer) Calhoun of Clayton, Dawna (William) Kinne and Jeanie Calhoun both of Pulaski, NY , and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her mother she was predeceased by her brother William Calhoun and sister Mary Jane Cunningham.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, May 5, 2019 , 2-4:00 p.m. at Zirbel Funeral Home 115 Williams St., Groton and a funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6 at the funeral home at 11:00 A.M.with burial to follow in the Groton Rural Cemetery.
Condolences may be made to Sandy's guest book at www.zirbelfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 4, 2019