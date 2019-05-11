|
|
Sandra Lane Paneras
Thessaloniki, Greece - Sandra Lane Paneras passed away on April 5, 2018, in Thessaloniki, Greece, where she lived since 1971. Her father, Sergeant Major Chester Lake, US Army, was stationed with First Army Headquarters on Governors Island in New York Harbor when she was born at the base hospital two months before the Pearl Harbor attack. After active duty in World War II and Korea, Sergeant Lane was assigned to the Army ROTC unit at Cornell. Sandi's mother, Beatrice, work in the children's department at Rothschild's for many years.
Sandra grew up in Ithaca and informally changed her name to Sandi while at Ithaca High School, graduating in 1959.
Sandi was employed at Stocking Hall in the Cornell College of Agriculture as a Stocking Hall lab technician when she met a Greek grad student in food science, Evangelos (Evan) Paneras. When he completed is Cornell Masters they married and moved to Boston so Evan could attend MIT.
After Evan completed his MIT Ph.D program, they moved to Chicago where he worked for Kraft Foods for three years until accepting a faculty appointment at the Aristotelian University of Thessaloniki.
Sandi enjoyed the friendships and community she had through the International Women's Organization of Greece. She was a member of IWOG for almost 50 years and she served on many boards and as Vice-President. Over the years, Sandi hosted morning gatherings at her home, playing Scrabble, Mahjong, Bridge and Boggle, often just having a cup of tea or a chat. She was well known for her kind sense of humor and pithy comments.
Sandi found joy in nature's manifestations. Sunrises, sunsets, rainbows, stars and moon please her greatly.
Both of Sandi's children, Demetri and Alta, were born in the US and enjoy dual citizenship. Each has three children: Joanna, Evangelos and Danae (Demetri) and Nefeli, Iris and Rigas (Alta).
Sandi had two sisters; the late Sheila Sponable, and Patricia Longaker, a resident of Lansing, NY. Nieces and nephews who survive her are William, Debbie and John Doolittle, Daniel (Kiranjit) Longaker and Cara (Erik Zegers) Longaker.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 11, at noon at the Danby Gathery, 1774 Danby Road
Ithaca family contact: [email protected]
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 11, 2019