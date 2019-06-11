Sandra Lee Bordoni Townsend



Brooktondale - Sandra Lee Bordoni Townsend, 57, of Brooktondale, NY, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Ithaca, daughter of the late David and Iolanda Olevano Bordoni.



Sandy was a 1980 graduate of Ithaca High School and had worked for Hill Drug Store and then Kinney Drugs as a pharmacy technician for 37 years.



A loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Sandy is survived by her husband of 37 years, Clifford E. "Kip" Townsend III; her sons, Clifford D. "C.D." Townsend (Samantha Cory) and Trevor Townsend (Kara Tomazin) and her grandsons, Dominick David Townsend, and Logan Remington Townsend. She is also survived by her brothers, Gary (Patricia) Bordoni and Bob Bordoni; her aunt, Lisa Olevano and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother, Jack Bordoni.



A celebration of Sandy's life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 1 pm at the Eagles Club. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cayuga Hematology Oncology Associates, c/o CMC Foundation, 101 Dates Dr., Ithaca, NY 14850 or at cayugamed.org.