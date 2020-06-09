Sandra Lee (Niles) Schano
1949 - 2020
Sandra Lee (Niles) Schano

Jacksonville, FL - Sandra (Niles) Schano died Friday June 5th, 2020 at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville Fl. Sandi is the daughter of the late Ray Niles and the late Grace (Hulbert) Niles. She is survived by her husband of 49 years Eric, Sons Evan, Spencer and Ethan, daughter in law Becca, granddaughter Remi and brothers Les, Art, and Tom Niles. Sandi succumbed to a long fight with cancer.

Sandi was originally from Ithaca N.Y. and most recently resided in Windsor, Co. She was a flight attendant for American Airlines from 1969-1979. Sandi and her husband Eric and family traveled extensively. She enjoyed time with family, great friends, travel, animals, nature, music, dancing, and living on the water for most of the year in Florida and northern Wisconsin. Sandi was a great mother to three sons and a great mentor and listener to so many. Her extreme kindness fell into the hearts of all. Sandi was a member of Our Lady of The Valley Catholic Church in Windsor.

Sandi will be remembered for her heartwarming smile, laughter, and giving of herself to anyone in need.

A memorial service and celebration of Sandi's life will be held at a future date when Covid 19 restrictions and dangers are less. For updates, please visit www.bangsfuneralhome.com.

The family requests that if you wish to give a memorial gift that it be given to Mayo Clinic Cancer Research in her name. Gifts can be mailed directly to Mayo Clinic Department of Development, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN. 55905




Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 9, 2020
Dear Eric and family, I am so incredibly saddened to hear of Sandi's passing, and my most heartfelt sympathies are with you. Sandi was such an amazing person who brought joy and laughter to everyone she met. I have so many wonderful memories of spending time at the lake with her when I was was young and such wonderful memories of time spent with her in WI, FL, and Chicago. What a tremendous sense of humor she had! She was just such a bright light in this world. My heart goes out to all of you. You are in my thoughts. Much love to you all.
Jaime Smith
Family
June 9, 2020
My heart aches for Sandy's family and for all who knew her. Sandy was a high school classmate and I can still see that smile and hear her laugh in my mind! I am thankful for the sweet memories I have of her. I hope that your lifetime of memories will soon bring smiles to you, as well.
Sue ( Greene) Garrett
Classmate
June 8, 2020
My deepest and sincere sympathy to the Schano-Perry Families at the loss of your dear Sandy.
Patty Bangs
June 8, 2020
Sandi was such a wonderful, funny, kind dear friend. We (I) will miss her terribly. Our thoughts and prayers go out to your family.
Chris & Steve
Friend
June 8, 2020
Eric,
I'm just incredibly sad and sorry about the passing of your amazing Sandi. There are no words . . . Please know that you and her large, loving family are in my heart, thoughts and prayers.
Maureen Pittenger Sullivan
Friend
June 8, 2020
I loved my Aunt Sandi very dearly. She was a bright, loving and positive influence on everyone that knew her. There are no words for the profound loss felt by her absence.
Kimberly Niles
Family
June 7, 2020
Sandi was such a kind, gracious and giving person, who was always smiling. She will truly be missed. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Steve and Margy Wooley
Family
