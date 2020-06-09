Dear Eric and family, I am so incredibly saddened to hear of Sandi's passing, and my most heartfelt sympathies are with you. Sandi was such an amazing person who brought joy and laughter to everyone she met. I have so many wonderful memories of spending time at the lake with her when I was was young and such wonderful memories of time spent with her in WI, FL, and Chicago. What a tremendous sense of humor she had! She was just such a bright light in this world. My heart goes out to all of you. You are in my thoughts. Much love to you all.

Jaime Smith

Family