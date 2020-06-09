Sandra Lee (Niles) Schano
Jacksonville, FL - Sandra (Niles) Schano died Friday June 5th, 2020 at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville Fl. Sandi is the daughter of the late Ray Niles and the late Grace (Hulbert) Niles. She is survived by her husband of 49 years Eric, Sons Evan, Spencer and Ethan, daughter in law Becca, granddaughter Remi and brothers Les, Art, and Tom Niles. Sandi succumbed to a long fight with cancer.
Sandi was originally from Ithaca N.Y. and most recently resided in Windsor, Co. She was a flight attendant for American Airlines from 1969-1979. Sandi and her husband Eric and family traveled extensively. She enjoyed time with family, great friends, travel, animals, nature, music, dancing, and living on the water for most of the year in Florida and northern Wisconsin. Sandi was a great mother to three sons and a great mentor and listener to so many. Her extreme kindness fell into the hearts of all. Sandi was a member of Our Lady of The Valley Catholic Church in Windsor.
Sandi will be remembered for her heartwarming smile, laughter, and giving of herself to anyone in need.
A memorial service and celebration of Sandi's life will be held at a future date when Covid 19 restrictions and dangers are less. For updates, please visit www.bangsfuneralhome.com.
The family requests that if you wish to give a memorial gift that it be given to Mayo Clinic Cancer Research in her name. Gifts can be mailed directly to Mayo Clinic Department of Development, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN. 55905
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.